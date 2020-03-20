Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System still offering mental health help

The outbreak of coronavirus be stressful for people. But mental health services are still available.

"Our team has been working very hard this last week to be able to provide support to the people and our services in our community,” said Jennifer Cescolini, the CEO at Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System.

Psychiatric and Counseling appointment are still being held, over the phone, with no face-to-face interaction.

"Through the video-teleconferencing, into the individuals home, so that we can keep them there where they are safe,” said Cescolini

The offices of Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System may be closed, but that isn't stopping them from helping the community. They are continuing to do Tele-crisis into the emergency department as well as the jails.

Crisis services are available 24 hours a day/7 days a week by calling 1-800-750-0522.

"We're doing a lot to make sure that people, have the necessary food, and medications, and supplies that they need in their home,” said Cescolini

There are many resources through Northpointe.

"We have area churches, we have food pantries, and we have the number to call if you are struggling with utilities,” said Michelle Rexses, a System Self-determination Coordinator at Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare.

They are urging anyone who needs assistance to reach out with a call, at (906) 774-0522 for any kind of mental health help during this time.

"We are open and we are continuing to provide support and services. We will work with them to deliver any mental health services they need,” said Cescolini.

For more information go to the related links, in the top right corner.

