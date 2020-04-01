Norlite looking for cloth masks for staff

Norlite Nursing Center is looking for donations of personal protective equipment. As of right now they say they have enough equipment, including masks but they want to be prepared for the coming weeks.

Gowns and masks are the two biggest concerns for staff. They have received some donations but are just trying to stay ahead of what could be nationwide shortages.

"We're pretty well stocked, we're trying to prepare for the long haul here, we've got the imminent need met, what we need is cloth masks that our staff can wear throughout the day so we don't burn up our surgical mask supply because there are going to be shortages nationwide," said Norlite Nursing Center Administrator, Wayne Johnson.

Norlite has had one employee who tested positive for COVID-19, enhanced screenings at the door helped detect that case early.

