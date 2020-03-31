Norlite Nursing Center worker tests positive for COVID-19

Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette has announced one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19. In a release sent to residents families and employees, the employee last worked at Norlite on March 25. Within the last few days she's been feeling good.

All other tests at Norlite have come back negative but about 10 or so that remain pending. Administration from Norlite says the enhanced screening protocols are what actually detected this case.

"It was one of those screenings that actually caught the first symptoms that the employee did show, she came to the door, at 2 a.m. she showed up for her shift and she was sent away with a 100 degree temperature, from there she had a couple of bad days with a cough and a sore throat and she's been fine the last three or four days and feels great," said Norlite Administrator, Wayne Johnson.

No visitors are allowed at Norlite and enhanced screenings for employees remain in place. Residents family members are encouraged to talk with their loved ones via texting, phone calls or video chats.

