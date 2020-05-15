Norlite Nursing Center residents visit with animals through the window

Residents at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette, received a special visit on Friday, May 15.

Animals from Jo-Kay Corral came to the facility to do window visits with residents. A goat, chicks and a rabbit, stopping by every window of the building to see all 50 residents at Norlite.

The residents are currently isolated from family and friends, with no visitation allowed since March due to the pandemic. They are hoping that today’s window visits help lift their spirits during what has been a trying time.

It’s just something that we can do to bring some joy and to let them know that we are here, even though we can’t go down the wings to see them, visit them, or have activities. This is just our way of bringing an activity to their window,” said Amy Fraley, Activities Director at Norlite Nursing Center.

Jo-Kay Corral of Negaunee volunteered their time to provide the residents with the animal visits.

