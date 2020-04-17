Norlite Nursing Center provides update on COVID-19 cases

Norlite Nursing Center provided an update on the number of COVID-19 patients at its facility in Marquette on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the facility said that two additional residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of deaths there to four.

The facility says that a total of 11 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed there, including four employees. Norlite says all residents who tested positive were located in one unit and say it has not spread to other areas.

Norlite says it is also working with the Health Department, physicians, and the State of Michigan to begin the process of labeling 3 residents as recovered.

It is not clear if these cases are included in the official Marquette County caseload report at this time. As of Thursday, April 16 there are 27 cases and 5 deaths in the county, the highest in Upper Michigan.

Previous updates from Norlite Nursing Center can be found here.