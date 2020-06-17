Norlite Nursing Center 'officially COVID-free'

A positive update is coming from the nursing facility that was hit the hardest Upper Michigan by the coronavirus.

Wednesday morning, Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette announced the center is "officially COVID-free."

In a Facebook post, the center said, "Our final resident was removed from coronavirus isolation after finally receiving consecutive negative tests."

The last resident in isolation tested positive on April 23, and she remained in isolation for 54 days. Norlite said the lengthy stay in isolation has been a common theme, as its facility has seen numerous cases of "40+ days of positive testing."

Among facilities in Marquette County, Norlite by far had the most cases of COVID-19. According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Norlite had 26 confirmed resident cases, with eight deaths, and eight confirmed staff cases, with no deaths.

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans had one resident case and one staff case, with no reported deaths. Two staff members at Eastwood Nursing Center tested positive, but no residents did. No deaths were reported for the staff members. Marquette County Medical Care Facility saw only one case, in a resident, and no deaths. The Lighthouse in Ishpeming had no cases.

Workers at Norlite have removed all the isolation plastic barriers, so it's looking a bit more 'normal' at Norlite.

Norlite also thanked its frontline workers.

"The staff did a tremendous job, especially so given the amount of stress they were under. They are the true heroes, sweating and wearing full PPE for hours on end in an already warm environment to keep our residents safe and secure."

The facility is discontinuing weekly testing of all residents and staff. No staff member has tested positive since April, Norlite said.

Group activities and communal dining is still banned based on orders from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and visitations are still not allowed, through at least July 12. But, like other local nursing facilities, Norlite will soon be trialing supervised outdoor visits and plans to release more information on that soon.

Norlite also thanked the community members for their ongoing support over the last three months.

"Businesses, individuals and organizations alike showed us the love and faith that made us proud to be part of such a wonderful community," Norlite said. "There were trying and fearful times, especially throughout April. We were challenged in a way and from angles we were unfamiliar with. We lost several beloved residents and our hearts go out to their families. We prayed as others became sickened. Employees were put in a position where they feared transmitting illness to their own families."

"We stuck together, planned and communicated, faced the challenge, and kept faith that there were brighter days ahead. Today is a bright day. Today we celebrate in knowing that hope and sisu are real and can bond a team together to achieve its goals."

For future updates from Norlite Nursing Center, visit its Facebook page.