Norlite Nursing Center in need of nurses, nursing assistants

"She renewed her Michigan Nurses License last week, because she just couldn't stand to sit on the sidelines when people needed help."

Those are words from Gov. Whitmer last week, commending Gladstone woman, Linda Romps, who renewed her nursing license to work at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette.

"I thought about it and said you know, we have a hot-spot right here in Marquette and I know those people are working their butts off and crying for help,” Romps said.

After 40 years of nursing, the decision to get back to nursing to help her fellow Yoopers was an easy one.

"It's no more than what many, many healthcare professionals are doing at the same time all over the country,” Romps said.

Norlite's Administrator, Wayne Johnson, adds that the facility has been hit hard by COVID-19 but that every precaution is being taken to protect residents and staff.

"The courage that some of these nurses have displayed has been honorable and heroic. They're running towards the battle and it's not even their battle,” Johnson said.

Jhnson adds that during this time Norlite is looking for more staff, like nurses and nursing assistants, to help during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately when the outbreak occurred about a month ago, we lost several staff members, some to anxiety, some to having an underlying condition and fear of contracting the disease. Unfortunately we probably lost about 20 to 30 percent of our staff.” said Johnson.

To find out how you can help at Norlite, click here. Messages can be sent through the Norlite Facebook page for more information.

