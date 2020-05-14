Norlite Nursing Center: 'No new positive test results in 17 days'

A nursing home in Marquette is providing a positive update on COVID-19 cases in its facility Thursday.

Norlite Nursing Center, hard-hit by COVID-19, said the home has has no new positive COVID-19 test results in 17 days.

"While this is something for the team to be proud of and excited for, we understand that we still have a long way to go," Norlite said in a Facebook post.

Though this is true, 14 residents still remain in the COVID-19 wing at the facility. The facility said all 14 do not have any symptoms and have been that way for "many days."

In total, eight residents died at the facility, as of Monday, but many others have, or are, recovering.

Check out the entire Facebook post update From Thursday below.

"We're happy to report that we've had no new positive test results in 17 days! We were also able to move a fourth resident into "recovered isolation." There are 14 residents that remain on the COVID-19 wing. All 14 are without symptoms and have been for many days.

"Residents at SNFs like Norlite have a longer battle with COVID-19 than the general population, as the body's ability to fight off any infection decreases with age. We will continue to take the right steps, such as contract & droplet precautions, isolation and visitor restrictions, until the final case of the virus is no longer detected (and beyond).

"Thank you to the Michigan Building Trades and Upper Peninsula Construction Council for today's lunch from The Pasta Shop!"