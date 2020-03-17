Noquemanon Trail Network providing exercise option during gym closure

The Noquemanon Trail Network could be your outlet for keeping active during the state mandated closure of gyms and workout facilities.

The NTN Trails are operating as usual, open daily for skiing, biking and snowshoeing. While the Forestville Trailhead Chalet is not open, officials say they are ramping up grooming of the trails to accommodate an increased number of skiers.

Outdoor activities can allow people to practice appropriate strategies for minimizing the possible spread of COVID-19.

“With the social distancing recommendation, one nice thing about the trails here, we have a lot of milage, lots of kilometers. Except for the trailhead and getting going, a lot of times you’re unlikely to see very few if any out on the trails,” said Lori Hausworth, Executive Director of the NTN.

Rentals of equipment are not available while the chalet is closed. However, Hausworth also mentioned that trail conditions are favorable for hiking as well.