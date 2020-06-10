No property damage in Gladstone Marina flooding

Heavy rains flooded the Gladstone Marina Wednesday morning.

There was no property damage, but the water came 60 to 70 feet inland. Around eight this morning, the wind changed direction and water went back down.

The Parks and Recreation Department was out cleaning up the debris left behind.

“Cleaning up the access to drives to the fish cleaning station, around the beach house, around the harbor. Just making it look nice again. And then tonight it might get windy again so we might have to do it all over again,” said Jason Davis, Assistant Director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Davis says that living so close to shore, flooding is something to expect.