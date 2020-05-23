No official re-opening date for PWPL

Peter White Public Library in Marquette remains closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Library Director, Andrea Ingmire says staff had hoped to be able to offer curbside services by June 8.

However, Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order prohibits the library from making library resources available to the public.

Even so, Ingmire says steps are being taken towards re-opening.

"The first couple stages of that plan are really focused on getting staff back in the building so that we can at least catch up on the backlog of work that we have. But as far as curbside services going live on June 8, it seems a little doubtful at this point. But that is what we're working toward. And as soon as we're actually able to do that, we will be doing that,” Ingmire announced.

Click here to check out the vast selection of digital resources from the PWPL website.