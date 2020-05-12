No new UP COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Michigan cases increase to 48K

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, May 12, cases in Michigan were up to 48,021, an increase of 469 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,674 total, with 90** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 99, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's (MDHHS) data, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported for the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Monday, May 11, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 870, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 860, Pending tests: 10

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 813, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 813, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,332, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 30, Pending tests: 2,302

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,539, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 20, Pending tests: 1,518

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 891, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 885, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,060, Pending tests: 13

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 22,686, as of Friday, May 8. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

**Note on deaths (05/12/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, Tuesday’s data includes 19 additional deaths identified by this methodology.