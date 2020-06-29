No injuries reported in head-on SUV, semi crash Sunday in Iron County

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a head-on SUV versus semi-truck crash in Iron Mountain on Sunday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to the crash June 28, at the intersection of US-2 and US-141 in Crystal Falls Township.

MSP says the driver of an SUV was attempting to turn left from US-141 onto US-2 when the vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling west on US-2.

Troopers say no injuries were reported at the scene.

MSP says the driver of SUV was cited for failure to yield.

No other information on the crash has been released.

 
