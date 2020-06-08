No injuries reported following Sunday morning house fire in Ishpeming

The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:00 a.m. Sunday at a home located at 407 Maple Street.

Image of a home located at 407 Maple Street in Ishpeming which was damaged during a fire Sunday, June 7 (WLUC image)

The fire department says the fire was contained inside the building and was put out in approximately 15 minutes.

The building was occupied when the fire started, but all residents were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal.

Ishpeming City Fire was joined on the scene by the Negaunee City Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, UPHS EMS, Ispeming Police, the Michigan State Police, UPPCO, and SEMCO.

The Red Cross and Pigs-N-Heat are assisting residents.