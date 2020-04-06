No injuries in K.I. Sawyer duplex fire

The Forsyth Township Police Department says no one was injured in a partial duplex fire in K.I. Sawyer Saturday, April 4.

Police say the Forsyth Township Fire Department was dispatched to 142 Banshee Street. Flames were visible from the second story window.

All residents got out of the house safely. Residents in the other side of the duplex were evacuated by police as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Forsyth Township Fire Department was assisted by the Forsyth Township Police Department and EMS, Marquette County Rescue 131 and the Sands Township Fire Department.