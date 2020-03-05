Ninth graders attend fourth annual "Trio Pre-College Program" College and Career Fair

More than 400 ninth grade students from nine Keweenaw and Copper Country School Districts are better prepared for their future after attending a college and career fair at Finlandia University.

“Trio Pre-College Programs” hosted the event.

"I've been looking forward to going to college for radiology so that's what I've been looking for specifically,” said the ninth grade student from Hancock High School.

Alholinna and hundreds of other ninth graders spoke with more than 100 professionals from 50 different businesses, colleges and organizations about their future after graduation.

"In ninth grade students are starting to think about what they're going to do when they graduate high school so there's a big push to make sure students are being prepared for what happens after graduation,” said 2020 College and Career Fair Event Coordinator, Kailee Laplander.

Sponsored by Portage Health Foundation, the fourth annual career fair gives ninth graders the opportunity to explore and figure out what it is they're interested in doing.

"I could easily go into the medical field, and be a nurse's aide for instance, which I would probably enjoy too,” said Alholinna.

Meanwhile, David Olson says he's exploring fields centered on designing.

"I don't know what specific category, but just the topic of designing, maybe interior designing,” said the ninth grade student, also from Hancock High School.

Olson also looked into other careers outside of this field to see what might be of interest to him after graduation.

"I hope to find something so then I can easily make a decision later on,” he said.

Even though the “Trio Pre-College Programs” College and Career fair is over, organizers encourage students to continue exploring.