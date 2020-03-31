'Night of Prayer' Wednesday

People across Delta County are coming together tomorrow night for a ‘Night of Prayer.’

On Wednesday at 9 p.m., the community is encouraged to gather in their car with their headlights or hazards on and pray for the community.

You are then asked to take a picture and post it to the ‘Delta County COVID-19 Night of Prayer’ Facebook page.

Paul Culbertson, pastor of Wellspring Community Church hopes it will be a time of encouragement.

“There is hope. Community there is hope. There are so many people in this community that care for you that are praying for you. There are eight different churches already involved with this community prayer night, not just Wellspring," said Culbertson.

For a list of participating churches and more information on how you can get involved click here.

