Niagara school district prepares for school in the fall

Wisconsin students will most likely be back to school in the Fall. This comes after the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, released ‘Education Forward.’ This is a guidance document for Wisconsin school districts and school leaders to use as they plan for the return to school for the 2020-21 year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, we look at a lot of their guidance as options, examples,” said the Niagara School district administrator, Nathaniel Burklund.

The state plan includes a mix of in-person and virtual learning, possibly using a rotation schedule. But Burklund says that for Niagara schools they are expecting business as usual.

"We're going to plan for a traditional start, but we are going to put in a lot of precautions. We want to train our staff and our students to know that hand-washing, and social distance at our best abilities, need to be in place,” he said,

Yet, for this rural district, they feel this is the best approach, as Burklund says socialization is very important for kids.

"That’s what we, as a school, bring for students. We want students to be able to socialize and interact,” he said.

Club sports and some activates that are outside of school jurisdiction have been happening in the state. But tomorrow school-related activities will be allowed to resume.

"June 30th is the magic date for the state of Wisconsin, where you can start opening up your facilities as a school,” said Burklund.

As of now, Niagara schools summer program is set to begin in the future. This will bring students and possible athletes and some of the volunteers back to the school. This trial run will happen at the end of July, through the beginning of August.

"We're hoping that those will give us guidance as we get deeper into August,” said Burklund.

For more information on the Wisconsin DPI guidelines click here.

