Trial dates set for Wisconsin man facing murder charges

UPDATE: Feb. 1, 2021

Lee Franck’s jury trial has been set for August 30, 2021.

UPDATE 12/9/2019, 12:41 p.m.

Lee Franck pleaded not guilty to 1st degree intentional homicide.

He has a pre-trial conference scheduled for December 19 and a jury trial scheduled for May 27.

----------

Lee Franck has a motion hearing scheduled for December 9 at 11:45 a.m.

-----------

According to court records, Lee Franck is in a mental evaluation for his homicide charges.

There's no further court date scheduled at this time.

____________________

A Niagara, Wisconsin man accused of murdering a man is scheduled for a status conference in March.

According to court documents, Lee Franck, 58, is charged with first degree intentional homicide. He also have a few charges involving disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Currently, the court is examining a psychologist’s report to see if Franck should be put into a mental evaluation.

On February 20, 2018, 77-year-old Lyle Leith was found murdered in Franck’s garage in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Early in an investigation, Franck was identified as a person of interest due to alleged threats he made during a domestic altercation a few days prior to Leith’s body being found.

During that altercation, Franck told Leith, the father of his ex-girlfriend, "you will all pay" and "I hope your family dies."

Franck was taken into custody in the town of Aurora with increased police presence. Florence County Sheriff’s and Wausau Police negotiated with Franck for several hours. He was eventually taken into custody and sustained some injuries.

The status conference is scheduled for March 21 in Marathon County.