Advertisement

Trial dates set for Wisconsin man facing murder charges

Lee Franck’s jury trial has been set for August 30, 2021
(WLUC)
Published: Jan. 17, 2019 at 12:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Feb. 1, 2021

Lee Franck’s jury trial has been set for August 30, 2021.

UPDATE 12/9/2019, 12:41 p.m.

Lee Franck pleaded not guilty to 1st degree intentional homicide.

He has a pre-trial conference scheduled for December 19 and a jury trial scheduled for May 27.

----------

Lee Franck has a motion hearing scheduled for December 9 at 11:45 a.m.

-----------

According to court records, Lee Franck is in a mental evaluation for his homicide charges.

There's no further court date scheduled at this time.

____________________

A Niagara, Wisconsin man accused of murdering a man is scheduled for a status conference in March.

According to court documents, Lee Franck, 58, is charged with first degree intentional homicide. He also have a few charges involving disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Currently, the court is examining a psychologist’s report to see if Franck should be put into a mental evaluation.

On February 20, 2018, 77-year-old Lyle Leith was found murdered in Franck’s garage in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Early in an investigation, Franck was identified as a person of interest due to alleged threats he made during a domestic altercation a few days prior to Leith’s body being found.

During that altercation, Franck told Leith, the father of his ex-girlfriend, "you will all pay" and "I hope your family dies."

Franck was taken into custody in the town of Aurora with increased police presence. Florence County Sheriff’s and Wausau Police negotiated with Franck for several hours. He was eventually taken into custody and sustained some injuries.

The status conference is scheduled for March 21 in Marathon County.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Bigfoot Hideout is located along Trail 7 in Christmas
New Bigfoot Hideout food truck in Christmas open to snowmobilers riding through

Latest News

The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan House Democrats reveal specifics for $5 billion recovery plan
Moderna COVID-19 vacccine box.
Vaccine doses with temperature issue during shipment deemed viable by CDC, Moderna
U.S. Postal Service Office in Marquette in June 2020. This view is from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.
Bergman introducing legislation to name post office after State Sen. Tom Casperson
Image from the video for "Our Great Menominee River, Amen" on the Coalition to SAVE the...
Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River responds to recent Back Forty Mine news
Pictured left to right: Samantha Skorupski, Coldwell Banker-Schmidt; Rick Curtis, Key Realty;...
Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from realtors