UPDATE: Newberry Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The first positive COVID-19 case in Luce County is an adult man currently housed at the Newberry Correctional Facility, the LMAS District Health Department confirmed Wednesday.

The department says it became aware Wednesday of a positive COVID-19 case identified through Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory Testing. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the inmate was placed in isolation on March 16 and tested for the disease from the novel coronavirus.

The Michigan DOC indicates the inmate arrived at the Newberry facility in November 2019. The LMAS District Health Department believes the risk to the general public is low at this time. The inmate is in isolation at the Newberry Facility and receiving care from Department of Corrections healthcare workers.

The LMAS District Health Department says it is working with the Newberry Correctional Facility and is following current CDC guidance regarding case investigation and will follow-up with anyone who has been identified as a close contact. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

An inmate from Chippewa County has also tested positive for COVID-19, the MDOC says.