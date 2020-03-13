New visitor restrictions announced for Mackinac Straits Health System

To help protect our patients, staff, visitors and the community during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, we are restricting visitors within the Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS).

This covers our entire St. Ignace Campus, including Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace Medical Clinic, and the Evergreen Living Center, along with the Tribal Health Clinic. It also applies to our outlying clinics, including the Mackinac Island Medical Center, Mackinaw City Medical Clinic, Mackinaw City Specialty Clinic, and Rivertown Medical Clinic in Cheboygan.

All routine visiting is suspended until the transmission of the coronavirus is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community.

“Our patient care philosophy depends greatly on engaging families to be part of the healing process,” said Karen Cheeseman, MSHS Chief Executive Officer. “The decision to restrict visitors is difficult and made only after careful consideration of our infection control practices. Our visitor restrictions are modeled from the Centers for Disease Control and Public Health.”

“We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member accompany a patient is crucial,” added Cheeseman. “There are certain exceptions for these types of circumstances.”

In addition, anyone entering the facility with symptoms of respiratory infection (such as fever, runny nose, cough, and/or shortness of breath) will be required to wear a mask.

A detailed list of the restrictions and the latest news on COVID-19 can found on the MSHS website at