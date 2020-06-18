New video of Hidden Beach rescue

New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows Monday afternoon's rescue at a Marquette Township beach.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescues a woman who fell at Hidden Beach in Marquette Township, June 15, 2020 (WLUC viewer photo).

Earlier this week, our duty crew was diverted while on a routine training flight. A woman had fallen approximately 20'... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

As TV6 & FOX UP reported Monday, the Marquette Township Fire Department says a 49-year-old Montana woman fell off a cliff at Hidden Beach, which is on Lake Superior between Wetmore Landing and Little Presque Isle. She hurt her head and a knee.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City says its helicopter crew was called in while on routine training in Escanaba. The Coast Guard says the woman fell about 20 feet.

The crew decided that hoisting the survivor up to the helicopter and then flying her to the hospital was the best option, instead of rappelling the woman 300 feet up to the top of the cliff.

The Coast Guard says a local paramedic was hoisted to help the helicopter's rescue swimmer with medical care on the way to UP Health System-Marquette.

No updates have been given on the woman's condition.