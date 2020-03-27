New unemployment filing schedule to help Michiganders apply for benefits

To help Michiganders receive unemployment benefits as a result of COVID-19, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has developed a schedule for workers to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name.

The agency continues to see a historical increase in working families seeking emergency financial relief and this new schedule will improve functionally and accessbility.

The time of day in which a claim is filed will not impact whether a worker receives benefits or their benefit amount.

Claims will be back-dated, reflecting the date when the claimant was laid off or let go from their job due to COVID-19.

The eligibility window to apply has also been increased: from 14 days to 28 days from the date of their work stoppage.

“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.

Those filing are asked to use the tools and resources available on the homepage of the website to help answer any questions they may have as the phone option may sometimes get a busy signal.

The website should also expect longer load times.

Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page.

Filing online is the fastest way for Michigander to apply for unemployment benefits.

Online Filing Schedule

• Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

• Saturdays will be available to anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Call Center Filing Schedule

• Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information can be found at the UIA's website -

Michigan.gov/uia.