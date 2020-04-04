New sculpture at UP Health System Marquette honors healthcare workers

A new sculpture is proudly standing UP Health System Marquette honoring healthcare workers for their work.

Since Tom Lakenen couldn't do much from home, he decided to put his talents to work to show healthcare workers their service is appreciated by the community.

"You see these people that go out, and they have to grab the bull by the horn, and you're not able to jump in there and help at all, and it makes you helpless sitting at home here, so it's kind of good therapy building that sculpture,” explained Lakenen.

Lakenen designed the sculpture in about two to three days, using scrap he collected from different areas across the UP.

"The little UP silhouette, I cut that out of the one-inch stick steam drum from the Marquette Branch prison, and the copper heart was the countertop from the McDonald's in Houghton.”

The local artist says seeing the joy on healthcare workers and their families' faces makes his project worthwhile.

"A couple there sent me an email last night because their daughter is apparently a nurse in the hospital, and when they see it, they say it brought a tear to their eye,” said Lakenen.

"It's very heartwarming to see such wonderful support from our community,” said Alycia Davidson, a registered nurse in ICU at UP Health System Marquette. “The sculpture, donations of food to feed our nurses and people making masks in the community to make sure we have enough supplies definitely raises our spirits, and it feels good to know that our community is behind us because we're with our community."

Lakenen again wishes our healthcare workers the best, and trust they will get us through this crisis.