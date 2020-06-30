New roadmap for Michigan K-12 schools reopening unveiled

$256 million.

That's how much Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will implement towards Michigan K-12 safety measures to hopefully resume in-person learning this fall, if the state continues remaining in phase four or five of reopening.

"We cannot precisely how this virus will change in the weeks or months ahead, but we are going to do everything we can to increase the likelihood that we start and stay in a phase of the pandemic that enables in-person instruction," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Whitmer introduced the state's MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, the Governor's latest Executive Order.

This guide will help school districts create local plans for in-person learning come September.

"The roadmap outlines a number of safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the MI Safe Start Plan," said Governor Whitmer.

The $256 million the governor mentioned earlier will specifically help schools buy PPE, disinfecting supplies and other needed essentials to increase the likelihood of keeping Michigan schools open.

"If we all pull together, our children and educators will be safe. If we all pull together our schools, and schools children will thrive and be strong," said Tonya Allen, the President and CEO of Skillman Foundation.

Also listed in the school's roadmap is a requirement from every school district to develop three plans ensuring these measures are followed.

"A phase three plan that is fully remote, a phase four plan with a very strict and required protocol and a phase five plan with a more relaxed protocol and additional flexibility," explained Governor Whitmer.

These requirements and recommendations will be a major adjustment for everyone involved, but the Governor says they're necessary to best serve Michigan's students, staff, educators and their families.