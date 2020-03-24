New resources for small businesses

With the whole state shut down, businesses are facing new challenges.

The Chamber of Commerce has several resources for small businesses. (Delta County Chamber of Commerce)

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce website now has resources available to help them face those challenges. The website features anything from more coronavirus information to grants available to small businesses.

“It’s a real tough time for the community and we want to get as many resources available to help our small businesses. Once again this is a real tough situation we haven’t seen before and we want to do everything we can to help out our businesses. Hopefully this is a shorter term issue and we get back on our feet quickly,” said Ed Lagault, Economic Development Administration Executive Director.

If you have any questions about these resources, there is an email address and phone number on the resource page.

To access those resources, click here.

