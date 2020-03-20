New policy changes in effect at Super One Foods in Marquette Township

Super One Foods in Marquette Township is asking for the community's help.

Effective immediately, Super One Foods will reserve their first hour of business for the elderly, immunocompromised, health care staff and first responders.

The grocery store is doing to give these individuals the opportunity to provide for their families health and well-being during this time.

"We are shutting down early tonight to be able to fully stock our stores to deep clean, and in that first hour in the morning, people will find our shelves the fullest stock and the store as possibly clean as it can be right now,” said Super One Foods Store Manager, Mike Lavigne.

As COVID-19 evolves, Super One Foods in Marquette will consider further policy changes to ensure their staff and customers are safe.