New online portal links in-state buyers to manufactures of PPE

A new cloud-based portal, SearchPPE.com, was launched Wednesday to provide a state-focused, direct order fulfillment process between small buyers and manufacturers to expedite the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the nation returns to work. Manufacturers and buyers should go to SearchPPE.com and register.

The SearchPPE.com website provides access to the small business supply chain that retooled to provide PPE during the national COVID-19 emergency, but often remains unseen by buyers within their own city or state.

"As the nation returns to work we want to ensure the safety of employees as well as our most vulnerable citizens. We are asking manufacturers to register on the site so that healthcare providers, first responders and employers can identify and purchase the PPE they need closest to home," said Betsy Freeman, CEO, Radius Advisory Group, a founding partner of SearchPPE. "One of the lessons learned coming out of this national emergency is that every state has different needs at different times. It’s incumbent on commercial industry and State Governments to work together to ensure the transparency and redundancy of manufacturing assets in their own state, in order to ensure the timely delivery of PPE where and when it is needed."

The automated SearchPPE site will allow buyers and manufacturers to build and update an online profile, so they can adjust the level of supplies as they are produced or the amount they need to buy at any given time. This approach provides maximum flexibility to the manufacturer, while keeping buyers up-to-date on what products are currently available.

"Search PPE recognizes the importance of in-state support from small businesses, in filling the PPE gaps that are left in light of federal and state distribution to the “hot spots” in major metropolitan areas, where the need is greatest," said Janey Joffee, Assistant Director at Upper Peninsula Healthcare Solutions in Marquette. "We are happy to find companies within our own state that can produce and quickly deliver what we need in order to help save lives and get people back to work safely.”

There is no fee to register on the site.

Founding partners who are contributing all services on a pro bono basis include: Charlie Mike Solutions LLC, Dun & Bradstreet, Elder Research, Radius Advisory Group LLC, RGDuece Enterprises, Rings Leighton Creative Services Ltd.