New judge appointed to 97th District Court of Houghton County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed a new judge Tuesday in the 97th District Court of Houghton County.

Nicholas Daavettila replaces Judge Mark Wisti, who has stepped down, according to a news release from the governor's office. Wisti announced last year that he would not seek a third term this November because of health reasons.

Daavettila is a private practice attorney in Houghton where he handles a variety of cases including criminal law, child protective proceedings, family law, and probate estates. He is also the director and secretary of Tri-County Public Defenders, a non-profit corporation for Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw Counties.

Daavettila previously worked as an attorney with Tercha & Daavettila, PLLC and as a law clerk for Tercha & Daavettila, P.C. while attending law school.

Daavettila is a member of the Houghton County Revolving Loan Fund Board. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Michigan Technological University and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University Law School. Daavettila lives in Tamarack City with his wife Kristine.

“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by Governor Whitmer to serve the citizens of Houghton County as district court judge,” Daavettila said in a press release from the governor's office. “I am committed to faithfully upholding the duties of judicial office fairly and impartially and look forward to the challenges ahead."

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2021, after Wisti stepped down. If Daavettila wishes to seek a full six-year term, he would be required to run for reelection in November 2020.

Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the state Senate.