New grant available to help veterans affected by COVID-19

The Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs is hopeful a new grant they received from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency will relieve veterans from any financial burdens they're experiencing due to COVID-19.

"When we realized how challenging the COVID-19 crisis was going to be on our population, we modified our grant request through the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency,” explained Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs Director, Craig Salo.

In the past, Salo says the department provided financial assistance through the Marquette County Soldier Sailor Relief Fund, which is only available to war period veterans under Michigan’s Public Act 214.

But now, this new grant will allow non-war period veterans to be eligible to apply.

"We have about $45,000 again to help those non-war period veterans and surviving spouses,” said Salo.

The process includes an application where the veteran or surviving spouse will have to define their need for the grant's financial assistance from anything such as car repairs to food.

Applicants will then need to submit two bank statements and a DD-214 form.

Once submitted, Salo says the applicant's packet will go before the department's five-person committee for approval.

"Anything that is adversely impacting the veteran and surviving spouses that impacts their quality of life, we certainly want to bring that packet to the committee for a decision,” explained Salo.

Non-war period veterans and surviving who are in need of assistance are again encouraged to contact the department's office.