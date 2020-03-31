New cybersecurity scams use COVID-19 to invade web users' privacy

In the wake of COVID-19, cybersecurity experts are sharing new ways people are receiving scam notifications through text and email.

With the simple click of a button, all all your information could be in the wrong hands.

"The unfortunate reality is now with everything else going on, there's a rise of people doing business or communicating through this medium,” said NMU Upper Peninsula Cyber Institute Director, Doug Miller.

Just Tuesday morning, Miller says he received two text messages asking if he needed $2500 to help with his medical bills.

"It is not legitimate. Don't click on those kind of links. If it sounds too good to be true, it is,” he urged.

"One thing that we have to watch out especially for right now are people sending malicious emails pretending to have information about the Coronavirus or COVID-19,” said NMU Assistant Professor of Information Assurance and Cyber Defense, Jim Marquardson.

Experts also advise people not to download any unsafe installations from the internet.

"Be on the lookout for scam websites, emails that purport to have information that's really sensitive that you have to click right away to get information that you need in order to install something that might harm your security and privacy,” said Marquardson.

If anyone has any additional concerns, both experts advise people to listen to their companies for the best protection.

In the meantime, Miller invites those interested to attend NMU’s free UPCI Course Cyber Essential course online next Tuesday and Thursday starting at 3 p.m.

Each course will last for one hour each, and will be limited to five people per course until they work out the logistics.

To register, send an email to: conteduc@nmu.edu; or call 906-227-2103