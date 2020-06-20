New changes ahead this season at Farmers Market in Calumet

The first Farmers Market of the summer kicked off Saturday in calumet where dozens of people arrived bright and early to get first dibs on products.

"It was what I was hoping for. I wanted to get some fresh eggs,” said Sue and Duane Bucheger, customers at Saturday’s Farmers Market. “That's why I wanted to get here plenty early because I know a lot of times they sell out of great stuff."

The Lake Linden couple and many others also experienced several new changes.

One of the main differences being the new location, which isn't too far from it's previous one, and the introduction of a new token system thanks to the Portage Health Foundation.

The organization funded this expansion with a grant totaling more than $1,000.

"If you show up at market, and you have your credit card, debit card or your Bridge card, you can come right to our market table, and we will sell you some tokens that you can use with our vendors,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director, Leah Polzien.

Customers also add this new method helps slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I used the tokens so I don't have to worry about using my card at different places,” said Bucheger.

But most importantly, the token system gives more people access to locally grown, healthy food at affordable prices and for a good deal.

"For every $2 you spend with your Bridge Card or your pandemic EBT card, you get a $2 double-up food bucks token,” said Polzien.

The Buchegers plan to return again next weekend to shop, and encourage others to do the same from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.