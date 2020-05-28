New businesses open in Upper Michigan, Northern Wisconsin

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic some new businesses have opened in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. For two different businesses just 15 miles from each other, this has been a time of new beginnings.

"It all started the beginning of January, we got the building and started remodeling,” said Nicky Jones, the owner of Seven1Five Outpost in Florence, Wisconsin.

Jones, who visited the Florence area growing up, knew there was a need for a tourist shop. Everything was going according to plan until the pandemic hit.

"It was scary and stressful opening during COVID-19. Pretty much opening during a recession,” she said.

The shop sells ice cream, clothing and will soon have the ability to make and sell sub sandwiches

"We do have some back-order stuff. We're getting FXR gear. That won't come in for another month. We're also getting the claw games, and stuff like that, but that's also delayed,” said Jones.

In Crystal Falls, Wimpy's Pub also opened just two weeks ago.

"We had pretty much everything all stocked up ready to go, and then March came. We got shut down. It did get scary,” said Wimpy's Pub owner, David Ponchaud,

Since restrictions were lifted, the pub has been open. Ponchaud says things have been going well.

"For us and the food companies, they were just as eager to get started as we are. We haven't had any issues with delivers. They've been right on time,” he said.

Both places say the recognized a need in the area. The community has been tremendous in support throughout this endeavor.

"It feels great. I like seeing the businesses open up. I think this main street can be an essential part of this whole town,” said Ponchaud.

"As long as we get the love and the support that we've had we should be able to stay open, and it's only going to grow bigger from here,” said Jones.

