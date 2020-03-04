New bike playground coming to Tourist Park this summer

Tourist Park will soon offer a bike playground specifically designed for kids.

Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) will build the playground to be low-risk for children to practice, and become comfortable with what will feel like their first time going on the dirt.

906 Adventure Team's Director of Adventure says the playground will look similar to the mobile obstacle course the Adventure Team built last year.

"Everything is going to be in a 300- or 400-foot area where they can just sit and ride it over and over again and develop their skills and the comfort they need before going out into the trails,” said Director of Adventure, Todd Poquette.

The 906 Adventure Team is currently working with the NTN to figure out their construction plan. Once this is settled, the plan will move to the Marquette City Commission in May for approval.

Then, Poquette says the NTN will break ground July 1.