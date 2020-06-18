Syringe Service Program begins at Delta and Menominee Public Health

Entrance to Delta County Public Health in Escanaba. (WLUC photo)
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Hoping to reduce the risks of illegal drug use, Delta and Menominee Public Health has started a new program.

"The Syringe Service Program is a harm reduction program because we know that with IV drug use, there's a lot of negative consequences that go along with it,” said Mary Claire Massi-Lee, Syringe Service Program (SSP) coordinator.

Health Department offices are open one afternoon each week to give out free, clean syringes and other supplies. Massi-Lee says this does not encourage drug use.

"We also know that it doesn't increase drug use and it doesn't increase crime,” said Massi-Lee.

In fact, there are several benefits to the program.

"You're decreasing the rates of Hepatitis and HIV. You're also giving someone a place to return dirty syringes,” said Massi-Lee.

Public Health says the opiate crisis is fueling a dramatic increase in infectious disease. In 2018 and 2019, more than 60 percent of Hepatitis C cases in Delta and Menominee counties reported intravenous drug use.

Through the Syringe Service Program, drug users can find help.

"They're not just getting a clean syringe; they're getting the opportunity to speak to someone who's knowledgeable with substance abuse disorders and other resources in the community,” said Massi-Lee.

This is a completely free and confidential service.

"We don't ask for your name. What we do is assign a number just so that we can keep track of what types of supplies are being distributed,” said Massi-Lee.

Times for the Syringe Service Program are:
Escanaba: Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Menominee: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT

If you have any questions, you can visit the Public Health website here.

 
