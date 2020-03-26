New 'Scouting @ Home' website available for community

A new website is providing scouts in the area, and K-12 students not involved with Boy Scouts of America, an opportunity to enjoy "Scouting @ Home.”

Bay Lakes Council Boys Scouts of America organized this website to give families different activities to do at home.

The website also offers a 30-day challenge for each grade level.

"The biggest thing that besides inviting the entire UP to our camp in next week as well as utilize our stuff "Scouting @ Home" website, we just want to let everyone know that scouting is alive and well here in the UP, we just moved from the woods, church and schools to our families homes and internet,” said Hiawathaland District Director of the Bay Lakes Council Boy Scouts of America, Patrick O’Brien.

Next Wednesday, Bay Lakes Council invites the community to their "camp in" at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The council will host this "night in" on Facebook live, and invite people to make their own tents and blanket forts in their homes to participate.