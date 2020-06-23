New Life Church giving away 40,000 lbs of potatoes to community

After receiving 40,000 pounds of potatoes, New Life Church is giving away potatoes to anyone who wants some.

Convoy of Hope has delivered lots of different foods the church in Escanaba, allowing the church to host food drives for the community. The church was planning on hosting another food drive earlier today, but the food drive unexpectedly turned into a potato drive.

Salvation army has picked up two pallets of potatoes to use in their food pantry. The church also says people from all over the U.P. have come to get potatoes.

“The food drives that we do and our potato drive, it’s for anyone in the community. It’s not just for those who maybe have a great need for food, but it’s for anybody to come and get what we have to offer because we want to bless our entire community.”

If you would like some potatoes, they are located in the New Life Church parking lot in Escanaba. They’re on a first come, first serve basis.