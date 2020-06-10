New Life Church builds Community Center

New Life Church in Escanaba is building a new Community Center.

The $1.2 million building will feature a four-story children’s play area, a high school sized gym, and a coffee bar. But the COVID-19 outbreak set the project back. New Life is hoping to open the center during the winter.

Inspiration from the building came when several children’s play centers closed. The pastor of New Life said he wanted to create a safe space for parents and their children.

“The community center really is for our community. While it is part of New Life, it really is geared to reach our community and to create a place for our community just to hang out and enjoy life together,” said Jason Janich, pastor at New Life Church.

If you would like to support the project financially, click here.