New Gov. Whitmer order closes hair, nail, tanning salons amid virus outbreak

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-20 Saturday, which makes clear that all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close.

These services include hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within six feet of each other. This order does not apply to services necessary for medical treatment as determined by a licensed medical provider.

The order also reaffirms the other temporary closures of places of public accommodation that were required by Executive Order 2020-9. The order takes effect no later than March 22 at 9:00 a.m. and remains in effect until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

The latest state data released Saturday afternoon shows 787 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan and five deaths.

Saturday's state data, which reported 238 new cases and two new deaths, doesn't show any confirmed cases in Upper Michigan, however the scope of testing in the U.P. remains unclear as testing access is limited and results lag.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

- Avoid contact with people who are sick.

- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.