Negaunee to begin water system flushing Monday

The City of Negaunee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin water system flushing next week.

Flushing will begin on Monday, June 15, and generally occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will take up to four weeks to flush the entire system.

Flushing will begin on the south end of town (south of US -41) and progress north of US-41.

When flushing occurs in your neighborhood, the accumulated sediment in the water mains will be stirred up and much of the sediment will be flushed out of the system. However, due to limitations on the system, some sediment will remain, causing discolored water. If your water appears discolored it is recommended that you give it a few hours to clear up then run your cold water faucet for a few minutes to ensure the sediment is cleared.

The city recommends water customers avoid washing laundry during the period hydrants are flushed in their neighborhood.

Water service should not be interrupted and no boil advisories are required as a result of this process.

Please contact the Negaunee DPW at 906-475-9991 with any questions or concerns.