Negaunee officials working with groups for future events amid coronavirus concerns

The city of Negaunee is taking a look at its permit policy for upcoming events this spring and summer. They've issued a statement to groups that would potentially host the events.

They're looking for those groups to talk internally then list ways they would accommodate new social distancing measures for public safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What we're trying to do is get folks discussing among themselves what they can do to keep the public and their volunteers safe, we need to know what they're going to do to help with social distancing, whether it's masks or hand washing stations," said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

No word just yet regarding specific events. At this point the city is trying to work with groups to see if events can be modified, delayed or will have to be cancelled.

