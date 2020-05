Jason Jennings, a Negaunee native, well known international business speaker and New York Times best selling author has died at the age of 63.

According to his manager, Jennings died of a ruptured aorta aneurysm on May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Marin Health Medical Center.

His ninth book was scheduled to be published in 2021 by Wiley Publishing.

He's survived by his partner of 44 years, George, and his family, including his 90-year-old mother.