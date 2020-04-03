Negaunee and Escanaba close city parks until further notice

Two U.P. cities Friday announcing the closing of their public parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Both Negaunee and Escanaba have announced the closures until further notice.

In Negaunee, one basketball court was cleared without city permission. City staff have since put up barricades and signs. In Escanaba, the announcement came via Facebook, where they've clarified people can still pass through the park, just not use the equipment or congregate in large groups.

"We just want people to be patient with us, we understand these are extraordinary times and these are extraordinary measures, we have your best health and safety in mind, we have a community to protect and we want to protect everybody as much as possible, everybody's life matters in this situation and we can't take anything for granted," said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

"We're going to try to follow the directives of the Governor, she lays down the law and that's what we have to do, I know how hard this is for everybody, it's going to take everybody doing their part and pitching in and we'll all get through this thing together," said Escanaba City Manager, Patrick Jordan.

Again, the parks in Negaunee and Escanaba remain closed until further notice. Trails in Negaunee remain open for now.

