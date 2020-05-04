Negaunee Senior Center project underway

The city of Negaunee's Senior Center project is now underway. The first phase will tear up what was known as 'no name street' near the Senior Center.

That will allow crews to replace the sewer system and repave the area for parking. The cost for this phase of the project is about $250,000 and is being funded, in part, through a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"With the first phase here outside we're effectively getting rid of what was known as 'no name street' in the city of Negaunee that will turn into a parking lot for the senior center and general parking for the public, it will also clean up a few intersections here in town," said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

Phase one of the project is scheduled to wrap up before summer ends. Later phases of the project include some exterior siding work on the Senior Center as well as upgrades to the interior.

