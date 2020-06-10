Negaunee Public Schools announces inaugural Hall of Fame class

Negaunee Public Schools is starting a Hall of Fame to honor those showing significant contributions to the district. This week, they are announcing the members of its first induction class.

They are band teacher Gerry Anderson, superfan Alan “Goofus” Ammesmaki, coach Dick Koski, chorus teacher Mary Trolla and coach HB Krogman.

18 nominees were voted on by 46 voting members, which consists of business owners and individuals donating to the Hall of Fame. The top five vote getters were selected.

“We have two people from the arts, we have two people from athletics and we have a super fan as part of those five people. So, I think the voting members took that seriously and when the results came in, it was dispersed pretty equally among all facets of the district,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools.

The district is renovating the lower lobby of Lakeview Memorial Gymnasium for the Hall of Fame. It plans to have an open house to unveil the space in July, and hold an induction ceremony in early fall.

More information about the inductees can be found below:

Gerry Anderson

Negaunee Public Schools Band/Music Teacher for 37 years

Selected as “Most Influential Educator” numerous times by students

Involved with the Negaunee City Band since 8th Grade, holding positions as director and president for many years

Alan “Goofus” Ammesmaki

Arguably Negaunee’s #1 Fan

Performed with locally with his one man band, the “Polka Cello”

Signature “Go Negaunee Go” chant became synonymous with Miner sports.

HB Krogman

Negaunee’s “Father of Athletics”

Established and coached first Football, Baseball and Track and Field teams.

Established mascot name, team colors and the school fight song

Served as teacher, coach and principal

Mary Trolla

Middle and High School Choral Teacher for 26 years

Produced large-scale school musicals at NHS

Director of the Negaunee Male Chorus for 17 years

Dick Koski

Served as NHS Assistant Principal, Athletic Director, teacher and coach

Varsity football coach for 32 years, career record of 208-96-1

Head Coach of Track and Field

