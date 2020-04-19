Negaunee Public Library provides students with free books during pandemic

The Negaunee Public Library is helping make sure that students continue to read and learn while they are stuck at home.

Using funding that would have normally gone to the summer reading program, the library purchased nearly 200 new books. These books will now be handed out to students who pick up free lunches at the Negaunee Middle School on weekdays during the pandemic. With a wide selection of children's classics and more, there is something for students of all ages to enjoy and keep learning.

“With all this going on, they still need something fun to do that helps their brains grow and gets them thinking and imagining,” said Jessica Holman, director of the Negaunee Public Library. “So books that they are able to enjoy really helps that.”

This isn't the only way for students or others to get free books, the library also has free e-books available on their website using the overdrive program. All you need is a library card to participate.

