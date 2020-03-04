Negaunee Public Library offers technical help to job seekers

A program now available at Negaunee Public Library provides technical tutoring to those looking for a job.

Library staff will be on hand to help people learn various computer skills related to online job hunting. It includes training on basic internet skills, resume writing and how to fill out online applications.

It’s funded through grants from the Public Library Association and the “Grow with Google” program, which is the company’s economic opportunity initiative.

“The library is really a place of learning, no matter what you’re learning whether it’s from books, or computers, because what we want to do is get information out there and connect people with information they need no matter what form it takes. It fits really perfectly in with our mission statement,” said Dorianne Schaffer, Special Programs Coordinator at Negaunee Public Library.

The tutoring sessions are available from 4 to 5 p.m. on the following days: March 4 and 18; April 1, 15 and 29; May 13 and 27.

Reservations are encouraged for those interested in attending.