Negaunee Irontown Association cancels 2020 Pioneer Days

The Negaunee Irontown Association's board of directors has canceled the 2020 Pioneer Days. This includes all events associated with Pioneer Days.

In a Facebook post, the board says the decision was made after considering Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders as well as the City of Negaunee's orders.

The annual event was scheduled to take place July 3 through July 11.

The board says any major event sponsor in the "Patron," "Title" or "Major" categories that would like a refund should contact the board at info@negauneeirontown.org, or call 906-486-8084. Otherwise, donations will be forwarded to the 2021 Pioneer Days.

According to the Irontown Association's website, the 2021 Pioneer Days are scheduled to take place July 2 through July 10.