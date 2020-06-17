Negaunee Farmer's Market continuing with COVID-19 procedures in place

The Negaunee Farmer's Market is moving forward with an outdoor market this summer. It will take place each Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., through Sept. 30.

Organizers have implemented rules to help maintain recommended social distancing at the market. Everyone inside of the roped off market area must wear a mask. Customers are asked not to touch items for sale, and vendors are packaging purchased items to limit exposure.

“We wanted to try to keep it our open air market, as close to normal as we could. So, the city came up with the policies so we’re booths are farther apart, we have a fenced off area for mask purposes,” said Lisa Cory, Coordinator of the Negaunee Farmers Market

Vendors are still being accepted for the summer. You can find a link to the application by clicking here.