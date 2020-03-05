Negaunee City Police officer honored as Marquette County 2019 Officer of the Year

A Negaunee City Police Department officer has been honored as Marquette County's 2019 Police Officer of the Year by the Marquette County Law Enforcement Administrators Association.

32-year-old Detective Sergeant Craig Grahovac received his award during a ceremony at the Northern Michigan University Northern Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Grahovac began his career in law enforcement while working for the Alger County Sheriff's Office while attending Northern Michigan University. He graduated from the NMU Regional Police Academy with the August 2009 class.

D/Sgt. Grahovac has attended numerous specialized training courses over his 10-year career and continues to take on additional responsibilities within the police department by being a Taser and Firearms Instructor.

Negaunee City Police Chief Pat Ketola nominated D/Sgt. Grahovac for his quick, thorough investigation work following the robbery at Iron Town Pasties in Negaunee last June. This case led to a conviction following a four-day jury trial.

In his nomination form, Chief Ketola said, "D/Sgt. Grahovac’s dedication to the law enforcement profession and the citizens he serves is something to be admired and commended."

Grahovac is a native of Munising and comes from a family with an extensive background in law enforcement, including his father, Anthony "Tony" Grahovac, who retired after working his way up to Alger County's Undersheriff. Craig’s uncle, Paul Grahovac, who also served the citizens of Alger County, was unfortunately killed in the line of duty on September 15, 2001, at just 34 years old. Craig has numerous family members still serving the residents of Alger County.

D/Sgt. Grahovac is a dedicated family man and married to Andrea Grahovac. D/Sgt. Grahovac is also an avid outdoorsman/hunter who enjoys nothing more than passing on his knowledge of the outdoors to his young son, Trey.